Parfetts has revamped its app following plans to ‘level up’ its digital offering to customers.

The app uses AI to anticipate retailers’ requirements and suggest products, as well as delivering special promotions to help retailers optimise their margins.

It also allows users to scan barcodes to load products straight into the shopping basket from the shelf.

Retailers are also able to access availability and pricing before they arrive to allow for a smoother experience in store.

The Parfetts app now sees 15,000 users per week, with online orders having increased by 10% over the past year.

The wholesaler is accelerating plans for its digital offerings, with new investments in technology to help retailers operate more efficiently and maximise profits.

The new plans include investing in digital consultancy Built by Pixel to provide dedicated resources and improve user insight.

“We have invested in our digital platforms to add real value to the retailer experience online and in the depot”, said Melanie Bruton, digital marketing manager at Parfetts.

“Our mission is to help retailers maximise their margins, and our investment in AI ensures the best and most appropriate offers are available in the app.

“Over the coming year, we will continue levelling up our digital offer to ensure our retailers benefit from the latest technology. We already have an industry-leading depot experience, so we continue optimising our current platforms and processes. The new software will put our retailers first by creating a seamless online digital experience and add value at every touchpoint.”