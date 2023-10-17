Parfetts is on track to open a total of 250 new symbol stores by the end of 2023, as the wholesaler marks its “strongest year of recruitment ever”.

Joint MD Guy Swindell told The Grocer it was a reflection of its “greater geographical footprint”, following the opening of its eighth depot in Birmingham earlier this year.

“It’s clear that adding an eighth depot has helped accelerate store recruitment overall, alongside our ever-improving offer,” said Swindell. “Our strength is protecting retailer margins, delivering strong promotions and everyday low pricing, free delivery, and no complicated rebate system.”

The company said it had opened 180 new stores this year so far, with 70 more anticipated for 2023, across its Go Local Extra, Go Local and The Local fascias. These were largely retailers moving over from other symbol groups and franchisors, and existing multi-site operators growing their own estates, it said.

Swindell added its specialist off-licence fascia The Local, which launched in 2021, was boosting the volume of stores overall as it was able to “attract a different type of retailer” who was looking for a predominantly alcohol range. With “plenty of others in the pipeline”, there are 30 sites operating under The Local fascia so far.

“We’re really focused on increasing the margin for these off-licence stores because they traditionally offer retailers low margins,” said Swindell. “We had one retailer whose margin increased by 8% after he moved his two Bargain Booze stores over to The Local.”

He added: ”We’re trading in a very competitive environment, so we’re really taken aback and excited to see more Go Local and The Local symbol stores crop up across the Midlands and beyond.”

Alongside Birmingham, the wholesaler serves retailers via cash & carry and delivery from its Aintree, Anfield, Halifax, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Somercotes and Stockport depots.