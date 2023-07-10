Pioneer Foodservice has invested over £300,000 to expand its delivery fleet and meet increased demand.

The Caterforce buying group member has purchased a fleet of seven new locally sourced vans as part of the investment.

It said the vans, which are all fitted with refrigeration, will help it to service customers across southern Scotland as well as north-west and north-east England.

The vans also feature the company’s new logo, alongside new imagery developed for the vans by H&H Reeds.

In the financial year to 30 April 2022, Pioneer posted turnover of around £58m, up from around £30.5m the previous year and £45m in 2020.

Pre-tax profits in 2022 also increased substantially from £900,000 to £4.6m.

“In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in our business and to cope with demand we needed to add to our existing fleet of vehicles,” said Pioneer operations director Jonny Forsyth.

“By choosing local providers, we have not only supported the local economy but also forged long-term partnerships which have benefited multiple businesses.

“The transformation of our fleet of seven vehicles is an exciting symbol of innovation and reliability, and stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and support.

“Our brand stands for quality and commitment, and we wanted our new vans to represent that. We’re very proud of our new look and design ­– it is sure to enhance our reputation and all we represent.”