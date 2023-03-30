Wholesaler Q Catering is leaving Fairway Foodservice to join the Caterforce buying group.

Based in Kent, Q Catering supplies over 800 customers across south east England, including 175 schools, and specialises in grocery, chilled and frozen food products.

The business, which joins Caterforce from 1 April, is the second high-profile wholesaler to leave Fairway this week, after the departure of Harlech Foodservice to the Country Range group.

“This is a really exciting time for us as a business,” said Q Catering MD Steve Clarke. “In addition to our recently appointed senior management team, we have launched a number of key service improvements, welcomed new customers and expanded our product range, plus we have hugely ambitious plans for the future.

“As a founding member of Caterforce with my family business, Kent Frozen Foods, it feels like the perfect fit for Q Catering and I am looking forward to working with Gary and the board members again.”

Caterforce MD Gary Mullineux said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Q Catering to Caterforce.

“Steve and the team’s ambition, drive and commitment to sustainable growth makes them a truly excellent fit for the group.

“Based in the south east of England, they are perfectly located to enhance our national coverage of the UK and Ireland, and we are looking forward to working closely with the Q Catering team alongside our other members to help drive growth throughout 2023.”