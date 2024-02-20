Regal, the largest branded tissue distributor in the UK, has completed a major rebrand ahead of expansion plans kicking off in 2024.

The rebrand, set to give the company a “fresh, contemporary new look” aligned with Regal’s ambition to “grow while offering a people-first service”, MD Chris Hughes told The Grocer.

Established in 1984 as a supplier of paper products in Merseyside, Regal has grown to offer an extensive range of products across paper, household, toiletries and health across the UK.

As part of its growth plan, the business is collaborating with several suppliers in hygiene, household cleaning and professional health & beauty to offer a broader, more competitive range.

“We’ve been on a reasonable growth trajectory over the past few years,” said Hughes. “On the back of Covid we were able to respond to huge demands of our product, including toilet paper and hygiene such as hand-sanitising items.”

Regal commercial director Jon Hunt said the business was now “at a step change”, moving into paper-adjacent categories as the category proliferated.

“It’s a really exciting time for the business,” said Hunt. “We see a lot of work carried out in isolation, which has created a gap in the market.

“Nobody has seized the opportunity of creating consistency and getting the right brands for the right usage, and we aim to do just that with our new repositioning.

“The ‘Good Business’ promise will help us communicate our values to all stakeholders. The rebrand is key to our ambitious plans to take the business to the next stage of growth in 2024 and beyond.”