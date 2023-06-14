Toilet roll specialist Regal Wholesale saw turnover increase by 19% to £20.1m in the year ended December 31 2022.

Due to its size, Regal does not publish its profit figures publicly.

However, The Grocer understands pre-tax profits also increased by 21% over the same time period.

The wholesale distributor said the strong results had been driven by significant growth in its brand distribution activities in the wholesale and away-from-home sectors.

In addition, Regal’s half-year results, which fall at the end of the month, are predicted to show further year-on-year sales growth of 35%.

The figures mean the wholesaler remains on track to meet its turnover target of £25m by 2025.

“Our vision to be the number-one distributor of paper, household and personal hygiene products continues to drive growth and credibility,” said Regal Wholesale MD Chris Hughes.

“This has resulted in our closest supplier partners gaining the highest and most sustainable sales, and keeps us firmly ahead of our forecast.

“Coupled with that focus, customers hold great value in the personal and instant nature of our working relationships with them.”

Hughes said the visibility of Regal’s “on the floor” stock availability in cases had proven to be a huge attraction at a time when supply issues still posed a challenge in the market.

“This has given us an edge, particularly when many other distributors and manufacturers don’t have that capability,” he added.

It comes as the wholesaler looks to open a European business in the Netherlands to counteract the challenges posed by Brexit.