The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) is starting a three-month trial of an electric truck, addressing the “critical need to decarbonise fleets” across Scotland.

SWA is collaborating with members Adamsons Drinks and The Cress Company, which will undertake the trial with Vertellus and Renault Trucks UK.

The trial will give insights into key aspects including cost, charging infrastructure, and performance.

The aim is to gather case studies to inform its members how to transition their fleets to electric vehicles.

This initial test run is part of SWA’s wider mission to contribute to Transport Scotland’s Zero Emission Truck Taskforce.

The trial takes into account challenges within the region, aiming to achieve “seamless integration” across remote, rural and island areas of Scotland.

To aid the effort, fleet operators are invited to contribute data on their HGV journeys starting or ending in Scotland.

Journey data will be collated and analysed by Heriot-Watt University’s business school, which has divided the project into two initial phases: data collection and model testing.

“With HGVs responsible for 64% of operational emissions, logistics must be at the forefront of our sector’s journey to net zero,” SWA wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The post also provides instructions on how to participate if a fleet qualifies as a case study.