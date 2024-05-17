Sugro has rolled its loyalty scheme on to WhatsApp in a bid to make it more accessible.

The rewards scheme aims to allow the customers of its member wholesalers to benefit from larger quantities or compliance with in-store displays.

It was initially launched in February, but until now had only been available using the b2b.store e-commerce solution.

The buying group decided to expand its reach to WhatsApp following members’ requests.

The new solution is live now, and is expected to drum up more support from supplier and wholesaler membership.

“The e-rewards scheme generated a lot of interest among our members and suppliers when it first launched and confirmed our instinct that this was a good string to our bow,” said Sugro head of marketing and commercial Yulia Petitt.

“As with everything in a buying group, scale is really important, so having seen a glimpse of what this can achieve, we decided to take it up a notch.

“We know our members’ customers are receptive to good deals and incentives, and we see this as an innovative way to drive more sales.

“Creating a truly omnichannel scheme is important to us and we believe adding the WhatsApp element to the initiative will take it to another level.”