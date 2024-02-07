Sugro has teamed up with e-commerce provider b2b.store to launch a new e-loyalty scheme for its members.

Retailers will be offered rewards for completing different tasks associated with participating brands, such as purchasing a certain quantity of a particular product or range, and then taking a picture of the in-store display as evidence of execution.

At this stage, rewards consists of money-off on customers’ next shopping reflecting the value of task completed on the platform.

The wholesale buying group has devised the rollout of the e-loyalty scheme to recognise its members’ efforts and to further encourage them to increase traffic to their e-commerce sites.

“Getting our wholesale members to embrace digital solutions and drive even more sales online is a key part of our strategy for growth, and we believe the new e-loyalty scheme will play a big role in this,” said head of commercial and marketing Yulia Petitt.

“We went to b2b.store with our idea and together we’ve found a smart way to integrate this into our members’ current e-commerce platforms. We can’t wait to see the results we’ll generate from it.”

The first Sugro member to launch the rewards function was Welsh wholesaler R&I Jones, going live at the end of January.

R&I Jones’ customers will now see an extra tab named Rewards in the menu toolbar, leading to a page that shows customers the latest tasks available for them to do in order to receive a discount.