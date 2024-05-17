International wholesaler Brand Factory has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for international trade.

With six years of expertise in the export sector, Brand Factory supplies a network of over 1,300 customers across 80 countries, stocking over 10,000 products across thousands of brands.

The King’s Award for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievements by UK businesses for their contribution to innovation, international trade, sustainability or social mobility.

The prize is awarded annually by the King on commendation of the prime minister.

“The team at Brand Factory are incredibly hard working, so it is fantastic that they have been recognised in the industry to receive the King’s Award,” said Sugro MD Emma Senior.

“All of us at Sugro are incredibly proud of our members and the growth they have experienced over the years. That growth only comes from building excellent relationships with both suppliers and their customers.”

Brand Factory director Tony Cox added: “We are extremely honoured with this fantastic achievement and incredibly thankful for recognising our excellence in international trade.

“On receiving this prestigious award, we would like to extend our immense gratitude to all our invaluable customers, suppliers, and dedicated employees for their contribution.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and reaching even greater milestones together in the future.”

Cox will be attending an exclusive reception event hosted by the King to accept the award at Windsor Castle on 9 July.