Sugro is partnering with PepsiCo to improve e-commerce performance with targeted advertising focused on different customer groups.

The ‘split testing’ method allows businesses to target multiple versions of an advert at seperate customer profiles, helping to indicate which marketing approach has been most successful.

The two businesses are using B2B Store’s digital advertising technology to run a series of tests, with the goal of identifying variables that drive improved online sales.

Sugro said the insight it would receive from running the split tests accross its e-commerce estate with PepsiCo would be extremely valuable for members.

“Selling products online is now a key part of any top-performing wholesaler’s business, so any means to find out what works best online is welcome,” said Sugro head of commercial and marketing Yulia Petitt.

“Once we have run several tests on different variables, we’ll have a much clearer idea of e-commerce best practice and be able to make changes that will result in selling more products in the future.

“Working with B2B Store makes running split tests easy and gives us full control over what we test and how we test it, with the results there for us to check out at any time.”

B2B Store CEO Rob Mannion said: “By using split testing, wholesalers can take their digital advertising capability to the next level, with the ability to run several iterations of an ad, product listing or other variable to find what works best – therefore making them more money.

“Collaboration is the key to this and we’re delighted Sugro and PepsiCo are leading the way to run this test, with the insight they’re getting sure to be of huge benefit to buying group, its wholesalers and the supplier.”