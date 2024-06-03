Derby-based independent retailer Pak Foods has joined Sugro as the buying group’s newest member.

Established over 20 years ago, Pak Foods operates nine stores in Stoke-on-Trent, Burton-upon-Trent, Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Peterborough.

The business specialises in a diverse array of foodservice products, catering to circa 20,000 foodservice and retail customers.

Pak Foods also operates a delivered wholesale service.

“Over the past five years, we have invested heavily in opening new outlets and targeting new markets,” said director of Pak Foods Mohammad Arfhan.

“Joining Sugro will enable us to deal directly with our supply chain partners. This will significantly enhance our buying power, allowing us to offer our customers more competitive pricing and a wider range of products.”

Sugro business development manager Shruti Senapati added: “The success of Pak Foods, a family-owned and operated business, has been based on the company’s dedication and excellence in providing a high standard of customer service to its diverse range of customers.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Pak Foods as a member of our growing Sugro family and to work closely with them to strategically grow their business.”