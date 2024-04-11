Buying group Sugro has added Welsh soft drinks wholesaler Preplica to its membership.

Based in Caerphilly, Preplica has been trading since March 2021 and has developed rapidly on online platforms including with e-commerce on TikTok and Amazon.

Preplica is now TikTok UK’s number one food & drink seller with over 40,000 orders per month.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Sugro UK, marking a pivotal moment for our company’s growth journey,” said Preplica director Joshua Walsh.

“By joining Sugro, we’re empowered to directly engage with top-tier suppliers, unlocking exclusive deals and leveraging the expertise of Sugro’s dedicated buying team.

“This collaboration enables us to not only expand our product range but also to enhance our service offerings, ensuring we continuously deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Sugro business development manager Sue Hubber added: “Preplica brings significant knowledge from the fast-developing online sector, rich in data and insight, which will be invaluable to the group and our suppliers.

“They have show rapid growth with both TikTok and Amazon platforms and add significant opportunities in DTC business. We look forward to working with Preplica as they continue to look for new opportunities to expand their operation.”