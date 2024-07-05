Birmingham-based retailer Wisebuys has joined Sugro as the buying group’s newest member.

Wisebuys supplies independent retailers, hotels, and organised clubs.

It operates across wholesale and retail channels through its company-owned retail superstores in the south west, including Bristol, Plymouth and south Wales.

Wisebuys has been trading since 2020, starting as sole trader and achieving limited company status in 2023.

The company operates out of six locations, with its headquarters and warehouse in Birmingham.

“Since launching the company five years ago we have seen significant growth and development of the business. Partnering with Sugro UK marks a significant step-change for Wisebuys,” said director Mark Brian Matthews.

“We are looking forward to engaging directly with new suppliers, building strong long-term business partnerships and seeing the positive effects of those fruitful relationships.”

Sugro’s business development manager Sue Hubber added: “We are very excited to welcome Mark and the rest of the team at Wisebuys to the Sugro family.

“There are some great opportunities for Sugro to support their new initiatives and new supplier connections and it’s great to add to our growing reach across retail formats.”