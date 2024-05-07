Sugro is closing in on the 100-member mark after adding three new wholesalers to its ranks.

The buying group has reached 95 wholesale members with the recent additions of Parker Hampton Food Group, DKS Traders and Prime Cash & Carry.

Newcastle-based Parker Hampton is a family-run wholesaler offering delivery services to independent and symbol retailers across the north east, South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire.

The wholesaler was established in 2021 and provides a range of products including confectionery, crisps, snacks and soft drinks as well as alcohol lines.

Trading since 2015, Essex-based DKS Traders supplies local convenience stores, discount stores, online retailers and small cash & carries with a range of confectionery, soft drinks, grocery lines and household items.

London-based Prime Cash & Carry has been trading for 12 months, supplying food and non-food products to over 500 independent retailers.

“We are delighted to welcome these new members to the Sugro family,” said Sugro business development manager Shruti Senapati.

“As a group, we strive to provide the best terms, supplier engagement opportunities, and support to the member companies as they look to harness the group’s buying power to grow their retail and wholesale businesses.”

Parker Hampton Food Group director Nisar Ahmed commented: “By joining Sugro we are empowered to directly engage with top tier suppliers.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for our company and opens new opportunities for growth and development as we tap into the knowledge and support offered by Sugro.”