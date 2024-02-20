Sysco has announced plans to create a new super-depot designed to offer ‘next generation’ service across London and the south east.

The new site will be Sysco’s largest depot in Europe and the first in the country to benefit from the complete suite of technology in use at Sysco’s wholesale distribution operations in the US.

The new depot will add additional capacity to Sysco’s existing network in the south east, allowing the wholesaler to store more fresh, frozen, and ambient products locally, in turn providing a faster response to customer demand.

The company is investing $100m in the new 475,000 sq ft site in Hemel Hempstead, with adaptation works to take place over the next 18 months to make the space suitable for foodservice operations.

“The new Sysco London depot is a next-generation site, unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Paul Nieduszynski, CEO of Sysco GB.

“As the largest Sysco site in Europe, it will offer a more comprehensive service to independent customers in London and the surrounding areas. It takes foodservice wholesale in Britain to an entirely new level.

“The size of the depot will allow us to be more responsive to customer demand by holding a full range of products on the edge of Greater London. The combination of scale, cutting-edge technology, range and service will set a new standard for foodservice wholesale in the UK.”

The new site is set to create 850 jobs over the next 10 years, and will be fully operational at the beginning of 2026.