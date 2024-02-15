Sysco GB has partnered with foodservice technology specialist Nutritics to introduce its carbon labelling solution Foodprint on all Brakes products.

The new system will be used to advise chefs to create more sustainable menus, forming part of Brakes’ Virtual Chef concept.

Customers will be able to track, manage and publish the water and carbon impact on their menu thanks to Foodprint’s automated impact scoring system.

According to Sysco GB, the latter works by taking the most reliable, academic-backed data available across agriculture, processing, packaging and transportation to deliver a consumer-friendly format.

“Over 90% of our carbon footprint is the food that we sell,” said Paul Nieduszynski, CEO of Sysco GB.

“Educating our team and supporting customers on the design and development of menus and the products they are sourcing is vital to us playing our part in tackling climate change.

“With thousands of customers and the industry’s largest development chef team, we are very excited about the opportunity to build on Sysco’s global science-based targets and be at the forefront of transforming the food system and what ends up on the menus of tomorrow.”

Stephen Nolan, CEO of Nutritics, said: “This is an opportunity for us to provide food sustainability experience that helps hospitality businesses. We’re proud to work alongside Sysco GB, creating a path towards shared goals and becoming part of its sustainability journey.

“By becoming part of Brakes’ Virtual Chef concept, we’re able to support the company in its broader mission to reduce emissions and educate customers on the impact of culinary decisions on the environment, creating a greener future.”