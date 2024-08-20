Independent wholesaler Thompsons Food Service has reopened its Great Yarmouth depot following a £3m investment to upgrade facilities.

The 30,000 sq ft site will feature new chillers and freezers, LED lighting throughout, and solar panels to support the business’s sustainability goals.

The investment also helped create a brand-new butchery and dedicated delicatessen area for the Confex member.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the work that has been carried out at the depot,” said Thompsons Food Service director Ryan Thompson.

“Our vision has been to become a one-stop shop stocking everything from cleaning, packaging and grocery to delicatessen, butchery and alcohol lines. The newly refurbished depot ticks all of these boxes and, critically, also provides us with more space to grow in the future.

“It was important to us to be able to provide our customers with an enhanced shopping experience and an enlarged product range.”

Confex sales development manager Kish Ramasamy said: “Thompsons Food Service has been a long-standing member of Confex and so it was important to us to support the company during their exciting depot reopening,

”I’ve been involved in this journey with the company for more than a decade and it was brilliant to see it come together. It was a fantastic day.”