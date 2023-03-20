The government appears to have snubbed wholesalers keen to discuss controversial plans to shake up public sector food procurement.

Wholesalers have expressed concerns about the proposals drawn up by the Cabinet Office’s Crown Commercial Services, which could see one single operator win a tender for a four-year £100m contract supplying 14,000 food and drink products for the public sector.

It is understood the successful ‘Prime Supplier’ could be a consultancy, a consortium of businesses or an existing national wholesaler. The move could see smaller regional wholesalers that currently supply the public sector missing out.

Last week, shadow environment minister Daniel Zeichner MP raised the issue during Cabinet Office questions in the House of Commons.

Zeichner said the move would “have a profound effect on many local and regional wholesalers” in his constituency and across the country. He asked Cabinet Office secretary Oliver Dowden “what assessment he has made of that impact?” and whether he would meet Zeichner and representatives of those wholesalers.

Read more: How public sector food & drink procurement plans affect wholesalers

However, in response, the government refused to confirm whether it would be prepared to meet wholesalers who could be affected by the new model.

“The Crown Commercial Service is always looking at ways in which it can save the taxpayer money,” said Dowden.

“But it is also very mindful to protect small and medium-sized enterprises, which remain a priority for this administration.”

The Grocer understands that since the question was asked, the government has not reached out to the Federation of Wholesale Distributors or to any of its members.