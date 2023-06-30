The government’s new alcohol duty system will tax alcohol based on abv, not a drink’s classification as per the current method.

Alcohol duty’s new regime was announced in 2021 during the then chancellor’s (Rishi Sunak) autumn budget. He called it “the most radical simplification of alcohol duties for over 140 years”.

During the period between the announced changes and their implementation, the government froze alcohol duties due to Covid and the cost of living. However, the duty freeze is thawing and a 10.1% tax on all off-trade booze comes into force on 1 August 2023.

Prior to the rule change, alcoholic drinks were taxed based on the category they fell into:

Beer

Cider and perry (still and sparkling differentiators)

Wine and made-wine (still and sparkling differentiators)

Spirits

The new system will “simplify” alcohol duty structure by broadly taxing alcoholic products at higher rates the stronger they become. However, different rates will be set for products between 3.5% and 8.4%.

Application of the new rules for Northern Ireland will work in line with the Windsor Framework, the government’s recently agreed amendment to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

New alcohol duty system relief and exemptions: The current Small Brewers’ Relief will be enhanced through the Small Producer Relief to include producers of all alcoholic beverages up to 8.5%. However, unlike SBR which is calculated on overall hectolitres, SPR will be decided based on hectolitres of pure alcohol

A new relief for drinks below 8.5% in the on-trade, ‘the draught relief’ will cut alcohol duty by 9.2% for beer and cider and 23% for wines, spirits and other fermented products

Government will miss £115m of tax for 2023/24, however by 2027/28 an additional £155m will be raised. This equates to £15.8bn, which is £2.7bn more than expected this period and £3.4bn more than 2022/23.

Alcohol duty receipts in brief:

£12.4bn – 2022/23

£13.1bn – 2023/24

£15.8bn – 2027/28

It was claimed the reforms, first mooted in the Conservative Party’s 2019 general election manifesto, were created to ensure the tax system was “supporting British drinks producers” and to rid it of “complex and full historical anomalies”.

Under the new system, some products will see a technical tax reduction based on the current system and duty rates. For example, a glass of prosecco would cost 20p less and a pint of beer in the pub 3p less.

However, as the duty freeze ends at the same time the new system is enforced, leading to a 10.1% duty rise, there will be variations.

Red wine and a pint of cider at home will see a 11p and 2p rise respectively, while a pint of beer and a glass of gin and tonic at home remain unchanged.