Asda has debuted an eight-strong canned wine range.

Called Pica Pica, the “refreshing and vibrant” range included two whites, two rosés and two sparkling wines, with two canned wine cocktails set to complete the lineup later this month, Asda said.

Priced at £2.50 per 250ml can and offered on a four for three deal, the wines offered “uncompromising value versus other alternatives on the market”, the retailer claimed.

Pica Pica Sauvignon Blanc was “a floral, passionfruit, and citrus-flavoured South African wine with vibrant, zesty notes”, it said. Pica Pica Viognier, meanwhile, contained “hints of apricot, peach and lemon”.

The Pica Pica rosé lineup comprised a “floral, red cherry and white-peach flavoured” pinot grigio and “classically bright and fruity”, white zinfandel with “subtle watermelon and strawberry flavours”.

A sparkling white with “notes of apple and tropical fruit” and a fizzy rosé offering “vibrant strawberry and white peach fruit” make up Pica Pica’s sparkling wine offering.

The six wines are available in stores now. They will be joined Pica Pica Cassis & Sparkling Wine Spritz and Pica Pica Elderflower & Mint Wine Spritz (rsps: £2/250ml) from 10 June.

The pair of wine-based serves were “designed to rival…pricier canned cocktails”, Asda said.

“We’re committed to delivering premium, trend-led products at fantastic prices,” said Asda wine buyer Stephanie Fleming.

The new range was “ideal for those looking to enjoy high-quality wine ‘on-the-go’ or try new wines,” she added.

