Brew York has issued a product recall for its Juice Forsyth IPA, following reports cans of the beer have exploded due to over-carbonation.

The York brewer said it had received reports of cans “bulging and even bursting in some instances” and was recalling the batch with the gyle code 1036 as a precaution.

The cans had a best before date of 23 July 2024, which could be found alongside the gyle code at the bottom of the cans, it said.

Consumers should not attempt to drink the beer “as the can may explode”, Brew York said.

“Please contact Brew York via store@brewyork.co.uk for a refund and replacement,” it said. “Avoid unnecessary handling of the product and do not return it to the store, instead, safely dispose of the product.”

Juice Forsyth, a 5% abv ‘tropical’ IPA made with pineapple, mango and passionfruit purée, is stocked in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose and Asda.

Writing on social media, the brewer added: “Despite our confidence that this is only isolated to a small part of the batch, because of the potential risk we have decided that the prudent thing to do is withdraw and recall this product.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused by this. We take great pride in the quality of our products, and in this instance, our high standards have not been met.”