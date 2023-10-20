BrewDog appears to be gearing up for further NPD in spirits, having applied for a trademark covering brandy.

The Scottish brewer and distiller has applied with the Intellectual Property Office to trademark the name ‘Super Margaux’ under class 33 covering brandy.

Scant detail on the innovation was available. When approached by The Grocer, BrewDog declined to comment.

A move into brandy would pit BrewDog against the likes of Rémy Martin, Courvoisier, Hennessy and Martell, all of whom produce brandy under the Cognac appellation.

To be called a Cognac, a brandy must be produced from distilled white wine using copper stills and then aged in French oak barrels for a minimum of two years.

It is not known whether BrewDog would seek to source wine from the same region of France to make its own brandy. However, there is a wine-growing estate in the Médoc region of France, roughly 100km south of Cognac, called Chateau Margaux.

The Grocer has approached the estate for comment.

Closer to home, ex-BrewDog employee and Hawkes Cider founder Simon Wright has this year set up Burnt Faith, a UK brandy house based in Walthamstow. Burnt Faith made its retail bow via a nationwide listing with Harvey Nichols in August.

BrewDog first entered spirits in 2017 and this year revamped its range in a £7m overhaul.

The funds were used to rebrand and relaunch its 11-strong range, as well as increase capacity at its distillery threefold.

BrewDog has also this month debuted a line of RTD cocktails under the Wonderland Cocktail Co umbrella.