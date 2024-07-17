Chilean wine brand Casillero del Diablo is to introduce its BeLight sub-brand in the UK.

BeLight Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé (both rsps: £7/75cl) are to launch in Tesco stores on 5 August. Sauvignon Blanc will also land in Sainsbury’s later this year.

The 8.5% abv wines contain just 65 calories per 125ml serve.

They would cater to “new health-conscious wine drinkers seeking guilt-free indulgence without compromising on quality”, said brand owner Concha y Toro UK (CyT UK).

To achieve the lighter alcohol content in BeLight, Casillero del Diablo’s winemaking team sourced grapes from regions where varieties matured earlier in the growing season.

This enabled them to “obtain grapes with lower sugar content and, subsequently, lower alcohol content through a 100% natural process”, explained CyT UK.

The launch – first revealed by The Grocer last month – came with low & no-alcohol wine in “significant volume growth in a contracting market”, according to CyT UK brands controller Claire Raine.

It was “well documented that the 18 to 34 age group in particular are moderating their alcohol intake”, Raine said.

“After extensive testing among consumer groups we’re confident wine shoppers of all types will enjoy the trademark Casillero quality here, but presented in a lighter style for any occasion,” she added.

Casillero del Diablo is the UK’s fourth largest wine brand. Its sales grew by 11.6% to £206.9m over the past year [NIQ 52 we 24 April 2024]. Volumes also swelled by 1.1 million litres.