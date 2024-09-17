The Coca-Cola Company is to team up with Bacardi to launch a rum and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail.

Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola will launch in select European markets and Mexico in 2025.

The tipple would have a “benchmark” abv of 5%, but this could vary by market, The Coca-Cola Company said.

The NPD marks the latest push by Coca-Cola to expand beyond soft drinks and into the alcoholic RTD category.

In 2022, it partnered with Brown-Forman to create a Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD. The NPD launched in the UK in March 2023.

This was followed by the launch of Absolut Vodka & Sprite, created in partnership with French spirits group Pernod Ricard.

“We are continuing to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, including in the growing alcohol ready-to-drink market,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “This new relationship with Bacardi Limited supports our strategic expansion, and we look forward to the introduction of Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola next year.”

“We are excited to bring together two iconic brands so that consumers may enjoy one of the most world’s most popular cocktails in a high-quality, convenient format,” said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi. “Through this relationship, we will expand our reach and accessibility so that even more consumers of legal drinking age can enjoy this classic Bacardi rum and Coca-Cola cocktail.”

It was not immediately clear if the UK would be among the first countries in which the NPD would debut.

The Grocer has approached Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) for comment.