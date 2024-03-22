Beam Suntory and Edrington have agreed to cut ties in the UK after more than 25 years.

The two drinks companies issued a joint statement today (22 March) in which they said they would end their distribution agreement in the UK from February 2025.

Edrington UK would continue to distribute Beam Suntory’s brands – which includes the Jim Beam and Laphroaig whiskies and Roku gin – until that date, they added.

The Grocer understands the parting of ways was amicable, with Edrington having led the decision to devote more time to its owned brands in UK.

Beam Suntory, meanwhile, is thought to have been happy to establish its own, direct route to market.

The US spirits company will now set up a commercial business for the UK, led by Nick Temperley, its UK & Ireland MD.

“It will be an absolute privilege to build the new Beam Suntory UK business,” Temperley said. “We have strong premium brands and we intend to create a diverse, world-class team anchored in London with capabilities in Scotland and across the country.”

Edrington UK, meanwhile, will focus on its own portfolio of spirits, which includes The Famous Grouse and The Macallan.

“The UK is our home market, and this is the right moment for us to deepen our focus on the potential for ultra-premium spirits and in particular, for our leading brand, The Macallan,” said Aristotelis Baroutsis, Edrington’s regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

Edrington and Beam Suntory have a long history of working together in the UK. They previously ran their UK operations as a joint-venture from 1999 until 2021, when an equity stake swap saw Edrington assume full control in return for its equity in Maxxium Spain, the equivalent venture in that market.

The two companies will continue to work together in other markets including Spain, Germany, Canada and the Nordics.