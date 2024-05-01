Greene King is to spend £40m to build a new brewery in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

The brewer and pub group said operations would continue at its historic Westgate Brewery site until the completion of the new facility in 2027.

Beyond this date, the future of Westgate, where Greene King has brewed for more than 200 years, remains unclear.

The move was “a key part of the company’s wider transformation programme” and “directly in line with the company’s strategic driver of optimising its assets”, Greene King said.

The Westgate Brewery sits in the centre of Bury St Edmunds, whereas the new development will be based on Suffolk Park industrial estate, three miles away and adjacent to a new distribution centre Greene King opened in 2022.

The move would “significantly improve the sustainability of the company’s brewing operations”, Greene King said.

Water and energy usage would be significantly reduced, helping Greene King to reach its stated aim of being carbon net zero by 2040, it added.

“Brewing in Bury St Edmunds is a core part of Greene King’s DNA,” said Greene King CEO Nick Mackenzie. “This investment represents a further and significant ongoing commitment to our brewing operations in a town which has such a rich and storied connection with our business and with brewing.

“As we seek to make our operations more sustainable, our new brewery will future-proof our ability to brew our much-loved brands, as we create a thriving modern hospitality business.”