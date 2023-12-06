Discounter Aldi’s move to offer bottles of its Specially Selected French Cairanne for just £3.49 (down from £8.99) from 11 to 17 December could be a feather-ruffling one.

Although own label, it’s not a standard bottle of vino. It has achieved Bronze with the International Wine Challenge and comes recommended by The Times’ wine critic Jane MacQuitty. So it’s relatively posh plonk.

The question, then, is why is such a highly regarded wine being offered at such a low price, and how can anyone other than the customer benefit from this steal of a deal?

Wine promotions are not a new phenomenon, yet shoppers haven’t seen prices like this on a decent bottle for some time. A decade ago, over half of off-trade bottled wine was sold on promotion [NIQ in 2014]. Even now discounts of up to 25% remain commonplace. But it’s not rock-bottom pricing like this.

Penultimate trading week before Christmas

Aldi’s £3.49 offer takes us back to a time many winemakers, importers and distributors would probably rather forget. Why? Simply put, there’s no money to be made.

Once VAT and duty is taken into account, Aldi could be making no more than 68p a bottle. And that’s before any of its own costs. It’s such a sharp promotion that it falls below minimum unit pricing in Scotland and Wales (the retailer says its exact prices by market “may differ to ensure products do not fall below MUP”), raising questions about social responsibility.

What’s the gain for Aldi? It’s inevitably relying on the premium wine to get shoppers talking, drive them into store and ultimately fill up their baskets with other goods – not just for bottles of Cairanne at a bargain price, and which will be limited anyway.

The deal ends in the penultimate trading week before Christmas, so Aldi knows it stands a good chance of luring Brits away from other retailers and into its stores, where they’ll be tempted with fancy cheeses, festive snacks and all other fanciful festive treats. That’s also why it’s lowering prices of 180 other Christmas products over the festive season.

A clever ploy to lure in the middle classes

But could it also all blow up in Aldi’s face, especially if shoppers get to store only to find shelves emptied of the wine that drove them away from their usual Christmas shopping routines in the first place?

It’s possible, but not inevitable. Regulars will know that – if previous Aldi promotions are anything to go by – an early wake-up alarm will help to avoid missing out. And even if they do, by the time they’ve driven to their local store, it’s unlikely they’ll leave without making a few other purchases anyway.

Perhaps, then, the offer is not about heavily discounted wine at all, but a clever ploy to lure in the middle classes – and even those above – who are also counting the pennies a little more carefully this year.

After all, both Aldi and Lidl have long since been trendy places for the slightly more affluent in society to shop. And so, giving them a bottle that’s been celebrated by a well-known wine critic and lauded with a world-renowned accolade is like wafting a freshly baked mince pie beneath Santa’s nose on Christmas night.