Tesco has become the first UK supermarket to stock Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequilla.

The celebrity-backed tipple (rsp: £43/70cl), which debuted in the UK in March 2023 via a tie-up with Selfridges, has now rolled into 643 Tesco stores nationwide.

The blanco tequila offered “flavours of agave and vanilla” and was “designed to be savoured” according to 818 Tequila. It is made from 100% blue weber agave handpicked in Jalisco, Mexico.

The listing came with tequila “really on trend”, according to Tesco assistant buyer for spirits Brandon Hemmings.

He said the retailer had sold over 1.2 million bottles of the spirit in 2023, a 28% uplift in the space of 12 months.

Despite this, there are no tequila brands among the 100 biggest alcohol brands in retail, according to The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands report.

“818 is one of the brands that has helped to develop a new generation of tequila fans, but up until now it’s only been available in a select number of high-end stores in the UK,” Hemmings said. “I’m really pleased we’re now bringing the multi-award-winning spirit to Tesco stores nationwide, to help customers looking to explore and enjoy the agave-based spirit category.”

Jenner founded 818 in the US in May 2021, and the brand has since rolled out to global markets including China, Canada, Dubai and the Caribbean.

The brand takes its name from the area postcode for Calabasas in California.