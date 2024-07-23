Dolly Wines, a tie-up between US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton and Accolade Wines, is set to launch in the UK.

Available exclusively at Asda from 12 September, the UK range features a rosé (rsp: £9.50/75cl) and a prosecco (rsp: £11/75cl).

Dolly Prosecco was “a deliciously fresh and zingy sparkling wine” with “stone-fruit aromas” and flavours of apple and pears, according to Accolade Wines.

Dolly Rosé, meanwhile, was “a delicate and romantic French rosé”. It had a “soft, round palate” with notes of “strawberry, citrus, and a touch of dried sage”.

The duo could be “enjoyed through a multitude of occasions and with food”, said Accolade.

The UK launch comes hot on the heels of Dolly Wines’ US debut last month.

“We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the UK,” said Tom Smith, Accolade Wines marketing director for Europe.

“We know UK consumers will love the range, especially given Dolly’s global popularity – with over 100 million albums sold worldwide! Dolly herself was involved in creating this delicious and down-to-earth range of wines, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly.”

Accolade was confident adding Dolly Wines to its UK roster would “help drive category growth among two already popular categories” in rosé and prosecco, Smith said.

The wines are likely to compete against Kylie Minogue Wines. The Benchmark Drinks creation was launched in 2020 and its Signature Rosé is the number one bestselling ‘premium’ rosé in the UK [NIQ 52 we 31 December 2023].

In May, Kylie Minogue Wines added a DOC Prosecco, which is sold in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores.