Aldi is cutting the price of over 40 of its “most commonly bought items”.
From tomorrow, lines including coffee, tinned soup, and petfood will be lowered in price by up to 17%.
The cuts would ensure “our customers can enjoy our great-quality products at the lowest possible prices”, said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.
“At a time when budgets are squeezed post-Christmas, this latest round of price cuts will help our shoppers make significant savings on their weekly food shop, with amazing prices to be had on a wide range of items,” she added.
Here are all the Aldi products coming down in price from 17 January:
|Product
|Old price
|New price
|
The Fishmonger Pink Salmon 213g
|
£1.55
|
£1.39
|
The Fishmonger Tuna Chunks in Brine
|
£0.72
|
£0.65
|
The Fishmonger Tuna Chunks in Spring Water
|
£0.72
|
£0.59
|
The Fishmonger four-pack Tuna Chunks in Brine
|
£2.69
|
£2.59
|
The Fishmonger four-pack Tuna Chunks in Water
|
£2.69
|
£2.59
|
Bramwells Four Seasons Red Kidney Beans
|
£0.59
|
£0.49
|
Four Seasons Butter & Cannellini Beans
|
£0.59
|
£0.49
|
Bramwells Premium Baked Beans
|
£0.45
|
£0.42
|
Four Seasons Chickpeas 425ml
|
£0.55
|
£0.49
|
Four Seasons Black Beans / Green Lentils
|
£0.59
|
£0.49
|
Bramwells Spaghetti Loops 400g
|
£0.43
|
£0.39
|
Bramwells Cream of Tomato Soup 400g
|
£0.67
|
£0.62
|
Bramwells Vegetable/Minestrone Soup 400g
|
£0.67
|
£0.62
|
Bramwells Chicken/Mushroom Soup
|
£0.67
|
£0.62
|
Bramwells Oxtail Soup
|
£0.67
|
£0.62
|
Bramwells Lentil/Pea & Ham Soup
|
£0.67
|
£0.62
|
Bramwells BBQ Sauce
|
£0.99
|
£0.89
|
Fiesta Fajita Kit Mixed 500g
|
£1.99
|
£1.79
|
Cucina Pasta Bake
|
£0.75
|
£0.72
|
Cucina Pasta Sauce
|
£0.79
|
£0.75
|
Cucina Lasagne Sauces
|
£0.79
|
£0.75
|
Cucina Bolognese Pasta Sauce
|
£0.79
|
£0.75
|
Earls Dog Chew Bones
|
£0.85
|
£0.75
|
Earls Dog Pouch Selection 12x100g
|
£3.15
|
£2.99
|
Earls Dog Biscuits 500g
|
£1.05
|
£0.95
|
Vitacat Cat Pouch Selection 12x100g
|
£2.99
|
£2.79
|
Vitacat Standard Cat Pouch 48-pack
|
£11.49
|
£10.99
|
Earls Dog Food Can 400g
|
£0.69
|
£0.65
|
Earls six-pack Dog Food Can 400g
|
£3.79
|
£3.49
|
Carlos Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 236g
|
£1.25
|
£1.15
|
Four Seasons Steak Cut Chips 1.5kg
|
£2.09
|
£1.99
|
Harvest Morn Multigrain Hoops 375g
|
£0.99
|
£0.89
|
Alcafe Instant Coffee Freeze Dried
|
£2.49
|
£2.35
|
Grandessa Squeezy Honey
|
£1.25
|
£1.09
|
Butchers Select Sausages – Cumberland/Lincolnshire
|
£1.89
|
£1.79
|
Everyday Essentials Raspberries 125g
|
£1.49
|
£1.39
|
Nature’s Pick Blackberries 150g
|
£1.89
|
£1.59
|
Nature’s Pick Strawberries 227g
|
£2.19
|
£1.99
|
Nature’s Pick Raspberries 150g
|
£1.89
|
£1.79
|
Everyday Essentials Strawberries 227g
|
£1.89
|
£1.69
|
Nature’s Pick Aubergine
|
£0.90
|
£0.89
|
Nature’s Pick Chopped Iceberg 200g
|
£0.67
|
£0.65
|
Nature’s Pick Beetroot 500g
|
£0.62
|
£0.59
|
Everyday Essentials Mushrooms 650g
|
£1.89
|
£1.79
|
Nature’s Pick Watermelon each
|
£2.99
|
£2.79
|
Nature’s Pick Sweet & Crispy salad 190g
|
£1.19
|
£1.15
