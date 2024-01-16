Aldi is cutting the price of over 40 of its “most commonly bought items”.

From tomorrow, lines including coffee, tinned soup, and petfood will be lowered in price by up to 17%.

The cuts would ensure “our customers can enjoy our great-quality products at the lowest possible prices”, said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“At a time when budgets are squeezed post-Christmas, this latest round of price cuts will help our shoppers make significant savings on their weekly food shop, with amazing prices to be had on a wide range of items,” she added.

Here are all the Aldi products coming down in price from 17 January: