Aldi has announced its second round of price cuts in as many weeks, this time reducing 23 products by up to 13%.

The latest reduced lines include fruit & veg, fish and household cleaning products.

It follows price cuts by the discounter on 40 of its “most commonly bought items” on 16 January.

Aldi said it had now invested more than £30m in lowering prices so far this year.

“We’ve got 2024 off to an amazing start – investing more in price cuts than ever before to ensure our customers get the lowest prices possible,” said Aldi buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of customers shop with us for the first time in the past year, with significant savings to be had by simply switching to Aldi.”

Aldi is also pushing its British sourcing credentials with a new ‘Best of British’ section on its website.

The dedicated web page includes British-sourced groceries ranging from meat to dairy and everyday essentials.

Over 80% of Aldi’s sales last year were of products sourced from British suppliers, according to the supermarket.

The discounter works with around 5,000 suppliers across the UK and is the market leader in sales of fresh British fruit & veg.

Ashfield said: “Our Best of British web page aims to give our customers the chance to navigate British products more easily whilst supporting the thousands of local suppliers that we work with.

“We are proud to champion so many British suppliers and they are at the heart of our success, allowing us to offer our customers great British quality at the best possible prices.”

Aldi’s latest price cuts: