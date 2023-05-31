Aldi is scrapping coloured milk bottles caps in all stores, following a trial of new easer-to-recycle colourless ones in a number of branches last year.

The colourless caps are now being rolled out to all 990 of the discounter’s UK stores, in partnership with a number of suppliers.

The move will mean 200 tonnes of high-density polythene (rHDPE) used to make the caps can be left for kerbside household recycling collections and reused to create new milk bottles, according to Aldi.

“At Aldi we are constantly reviewing ways to become a more sustainable supermarket and cut down on single-use plastic,” said Aldi plastics and packaging director Luke Emery.

“That means working closely with our suppliers to find solutions that will make a real difference.

“Improving the recyclability of packaging on an everyday product like milk has been well received by our customers, who are increasingly aware of products being environmentally friendly.”

Customers will still be able to distinguish milk types from the labels, which will remain red, green or blue depending on fat content, according to Aldi.

Other retailers including Waitrose and Co-op have also moved to colourless milk bottle caps, while supplier Müller – Aldi’s partner in its initial trial – began phasing out coloured ones entirely in November last year.