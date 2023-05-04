TV series Aldi’s Next Big Thing is to get a second run on Channel 4, as new British suppliers compete to gain a listing at the discounter.

The first series ran for six weeks in October 2022 and saw 36 suppliers showcasing their products to Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield, alongside hosts Anita Rani and Chris Bavin. Each episode saw a supplier chosen to have their product stocked as a Specialbuy in Aldi stores across the UK.

“The response to the first series of Aldi’s Next Big Thing was overwhelming,” said Ashfield. “We’ve had such positive feedback on showing shoppers behind the scenes, from tasting and developing products, to seeing them land on shelves.

“We are 100% committed to supporting British businesses and thanks to Aldi’s Next Big Thing, the British public can be a part of that too. I can’t wait to see what lands on our plates this series.”

Laurie Fermor, co-founder of Freddie’s Farm, which gained a listing in series one for its Fruit Shapes, said: “Winning Aldi’s Next Big Thing has been absolutely life-changing for us as a company and as a family. It’s like winning the lottery for a small business and to have the seal of approval from a company like Aldi is incredible.

“It has opened so many doors for us and hopefully we are on our way to being a household name that families can trust. We will never be able to thank Aldi, and Julie, enough for believing in us.”

The show’s executive producer James Hedge said: “After the success of last year’s series, we’re excited to welcome a new batch of fantastic UK food and drink suppliers, with more delicious and innovative products. The chance to pitch directly to Aldi’s managing director of buying, Julie Ashfield, and gain her unique insight is a real privilege, and we can’t wait to hear more of her supermarket secrets.”

Hopeful suppliers can enter via aldi.co.uk/next-big-thing.

Filming is due to take place this summer, with a broadcast date to be confirmed.