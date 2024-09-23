AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specialises in helping businesses respond quickly and decisively to their most critical challenges – from urgent performance improvement to complex restructuring, from risk mitigation to accelerated transformation. These are the moments when everything is on the line – a sudden shift in the market, an unexpected performance decline, a time-sensitive deal, a fork-in-the-road decision. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients until the job is done, and only measure our success in terms of the results we deliver. We partner with you to make the right decisions and take the right actions. And we are right by your side. When it really matters.