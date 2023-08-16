Asda has revealed it slashed carbon emissions from its operation by 8% in 2022, but will not have approved Scope 3 supply chain targets in place until the end of this year at the earliest.

Environmental campaigners have urged supermarkets to move faster at setting targets from all emissions, not just those covering their own operations.

Last week, Tesco unveiled Scope 3 targets for its supply chain validated by the Science Base Target initiative (SBTI), under which it pledged to reduce supply chain emissions by 55% by 2032.

Asda said it hoped to have a target approved by the SBTi, a collaboration including the UN and WWF, by the end of 2023.

The latest report showed the supermarket had cut its operational carbon footprint by the end of last year by 8% compared with 2021, and 40% from 2015. It said it was on the way to hitting a 50% reduction target by 2025 and reaching a goal of net zero emissions by 2040.

Asda also donated 2,173 tonnes of surplus food, the equivalent of more than 5.1 million meals, to charity from its stores, depots and home offices in 2022.

Key moves included increasing the proportion of own-label packaging that could be recycled at the kerbside to 88% and the introduction oif a Refill Price Guarantee on its in-store refill zones, guaranteeing that unpackaged products are cheaper than their packaged equivalents.

“Our third ESG Report demonstrates the progress we are making and underlines our continued commitment to delivering value to our customers by saving them time and money, through delivering a compelling consumer proposition across all formats,” said Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa.