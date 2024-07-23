More than 150 Asda workers have announced the second strike in the space of four months at its Wisbech store in Cambridgeshire.

The strike, from 3am until 10pm on Friday 2 August, will follow a previous walk out by staff in March, in a protest over cuts in hours, lack of collective bargaining with the GMB union and other disputes with management.

GMB claims despite meeting with senior management since the previous action, staff had “no confidence any of the issues are being properly addressed”.

The move is the latest in a wave of industrial action to hit the supermarket amid union allegations over staff conditions in recent months.

“Asda Wisbech bosses are fully aware of why workers are angry,” said GMB regional organiser Keith Dixon. “But despite several meetings with senior directors, the company seems to be completely missing the point.

“Not one dispute point has been addressed by Asda, while suggestions put forward by GMB have been ignored. Management seems happy to ignore problems, cover them up or brush them under the carpet.

“As a result, Asda Wisbech are returning to the picket line.”

Asda disputed the union’s claims.

A spokesman said: “We have responded to all of the points the GMB have put to us regarding the Wisbech store and the proactive steps taken over several weeks have been welcomed by colleagues in store.

“Therefore, we strongly reject the GMB’s claim that no action has been taken. We have offered to meet their representatives at ACAS to discuss the matter further. In the meantime, we have robust contingency plans in place and can reassure customers the store will be open as normal should this industrial action go ahead.”

The spokesman added: “We have had direct feedback from the local GMB representatives in our Wisbech store to the opposite – that they are pleased with the steps we have taken to address the issues raised.”