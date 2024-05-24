Asda has launched a new 500-strong premium own-brand range, which it says will “elevate” its premium tier to new levels of competitiveness with its rivals.

The Exceptional range will “champion taste whilst providing shoppers with the very best quality” the retailer said.

The rollout has started with more than 70 core chilled products landing in stores between this week and 8 June, with hero lines including Exceptional Burrata, Exceptional Petit Livarot, and Exceptional Chaat Masala Potato Salad.

The new range includes a premium packaging design with a sophisticated emerald green and gold colour palette.

The supermarket said it had invested more than £170m on improving its range and quality over the past three years.

The move comes two years since Asda launched its Just Essentials basic range, which has proved a major plank in its fightback strategy under the Issa brothers.

Asda also cited the refresh of its bakeries in 2023 and the launch of new sub-brands Bistro and Bom Bahia, whilst the retailer has launched more than 4,500 new or improved products.

“At Asda, we’re constantly striving to exceed expectations and inspire customers with the quality and breadth of our ranges, and work relentlessly to offer our customers uncompromising value, showcasing that affordable can also mean high quality,” said Sam Dickson, VP commercial strategy, own brand, at Asda.

“The launch of our new premium brand, Exceptional, marks an exciting time for Asda’s own-brand offering. We’ve developed a range which offers customers something they’ll feel really proud to put on the dinner table – these products ooze quality and celebrate the very best of own brand, with taste at their heart.”