Easter at Asda is set to be a feast for the senses as the retailer rolls out a range of NPD, including the Extra Special Orange & Marmalade Hot Cross Buns - a tangy take on the Easter staple.

Chocoholics rejoice with the showstopping Cocoa Noir Easter Egg, a dark chocolate piece of art with a heart of hazelnut Gianduja. For the eco-conscious, the OMV! vegan range promises new takes on classic eggs without the compromise.

With something for everyone, check out what’s new from Asda’s Easter range here:

Hot Cross Buns

Extra Special Orange & Marmalade Hot Cross Buns

Orange Marmalade HXB

£1.40/four pack

Four hot cross buns with orange soaked sultanas and raisins, candied orange peel and Seville orange shredless marmalade.

 

Extra Special 9 Chocolate & Orange Mini Hot Cross Buns

9 mini hot cross buns

£1.40/nine pack

Nine mini hot cross buns made with dark chocolate chunks, fat-reduced cocoa powder, candied orange peel and orange marmalade.

 

Easter Eggs

Cocoa Noir Easter Egg

Asda Easter Egg selection 2024

£15/350g

Asda has launched its first ever luxury, showstopper Easter egg ‘Cocoa Noir’ - a blonde chocolate egg in single origin Peruvian dark chocolate with a layer of hazelnut Gianduja and blonde cream liqueur mini eggs.

 

Extra Special Extra Thick Fruit & Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Egg

Fruit and Hazelnut Easter Egg

£8/400g

Milk chocolate hollow egg with hazelnut paste, chopped hazelnuts and raisins, hand decorated with white chocolate

 

Extra Special Orange & Ginger Dark Chocolate Egg

Orange and ginger Easter egg

£8/280g

Orange and ginger flavoured dark chocolate hollow egg with cocoa nibs and candied orange peel, hand decorated with coloured decoration.

 

Extra Special Extra Thick Honeycomb, Pretzel & Caramel Milk Chocolate Egg

Pretzel Easter egg

£8/400g

Salted caramel flavour milk chocolate hollow egg with honeycomb, pretzels and caramel pieces, hand decorated with milk and white chocolate.

 

Vegan Easter Eggs

OMV! Deliciously Vegan Choc Orange & Caramel Crisp Easter Egg

OMV! Easter Egg Orange

£5/160g

Vegan orange flavoured rice based alternative to milk chocolate egg with caramel flakes.

 

OMV! Deliciously Vegan Espresso Martini Flavour Choc Easter Egg

OMV! Easter Egg

£5/160g

Vegan espresso flavour rice based alternative to milk chocolate egg with caramel flakes, topped with cocoa nibs and rice based alternative to white chocolate drops.

 

Bakery

Patch the Bunny Carrot Cake

Patch carrot cake

£6/590g

Carrot cake topped with soft cheese frosting, decorated with sugar decorations.

 

Raspberry and Lemon Cake

Raspberry and Lemon Cake

£3/374.5g

Vanilla sponge filled with raspberry jam, topped with lemon buttercream, decorated with lemon curd and sugar sprinkles.

 

Patch The Bunny & Friend Chocolate Logs

Patch and friend logs

£7/646g

Chocolate sponge cake with chocolate flavoured buttercream, a milk chocolate coating and edible decorations.

 

Patch the Bunny 15 Mini Cupcakes

Patch the bunny 15 cupcakes

£6/270g

Vanilla flavour sponge with chocolate flavoured, lemon and vanilla flavour frostings, finished with a chocolate flavoured sponge crumb or sugar decorations.

