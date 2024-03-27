Easter at Asda is set to be a feast for the senses as the retailer rolls out a range of NPD, including the Extra Special Orange & Marmalade Hot Cross Buns - a tangy take on the Easter staple.
Chocoholics rejoice with the showstopping Cocoa Noir Easter Egg, a dark chocolate piece of art with a heart of hazelnut Gianduja. For the eco-conscious, the OMV! vegan range promises new takes on classic eggs without the compromise.
With something for everyone, check out what’s new from Asda’s Easter range here:
Hot Cross Buns
Extra Special Orange & Marmalade Hot Cross Buns
£1.40/four pack
Four hot cross buns with orange soaked sultanas and raisins, candied orange peel and Seville orange shredless marmalade.
Extra Special 9 Chocolate & Orange Mini Hot Cross Buns
£1.40/nine pack
Nine mini hot cross buns made with dark chocolate chunks, fat-reduced cocoa powder, candied orange peel and orange marmalade.
Easter Eggs
Cocoa Noir Easter Egg
£15/350g
Asda has launched its first ever luxury, showstopper Easter egg ‘Cocoa Noir’ - a blonde chocolate egg in single origin Peruvian dark chocolate with a layer of hazelnut Gianduja and blonde cream liqueur mini eggs.
Extra Special Extra Thick Fruit & Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Egg
£8/400g
Milk chocolate hollow egg with hazelnut paste, chopped hazelnuts and raisins, hand decorated with white chocolate
Extra Special Orange & Ginger Dark Chocolate Egg
£8/280g
Orange and ginger flavoured dark chocolate hollow egg with cocoa nibs and candied orange peel, hand decorated with coloured decoration.
Extra Special Extra Thick Honeycomb, Pretzel & Caramel Milk Chocolate Egg
£8/400g
Salted caramel flavour milk chocolate hollow egg with honeycomb, pretzels and caramel pieces, hand decorated with milk and white chocolate.
Vegan Easter Eggs
OMV! Deliciously Vegan Choc Orange & Caramel Crisp Easter Egg
£5/160g
Vegan orange flavoured rice based alternative to milk chocolate egg with caramel flakes.
OMV! Deliciously Vegan Espresso Martini Flavour Choc Easter Egg
£5/160g
Vegan espresso flavour rice based alternative to milk chocolate egg with caramel flakes, topped with cocoa nibs and rice based alternative to white chocolate drops.
Bakery
Patch the Bunny Carrot Cake
£6/590g
Carrot cake topped with soft cheese frosting, decorated with sugar decorations.
Raspberry and Lemon Cake
£3/374.5g
Vanilla sponge filled with raspberry jam, topped with lemon buttercream, decorated with lemon curd and sugar sprinkles.
Patch The Bunny & Friend Chocolate Logs
£7/646g
Chocolate sponge cake with chocolate flavoured buttercream, a milk chocolate coating and edible decorations.
Patch the Bunny 15 Mini Cupcakes
£6/270g
Vanilla flavour sponge with chocolate flavoured, lemon and vanilla flavour frostings, finished with a chocolate flavoured sponge crumb or sugar decorations.
No comments yet