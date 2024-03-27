Easter at Asda is set to be a feast for the senses as the retailer rolls out a range of NPD, including the Extra Special Orange & Marmalade Hot Cross Buns - a tangy take on the Easter staple.

Chocoholics rejoice with the showstopping Cocoa Noir Easter Egg, a dark chocolate piece of art with a heart of hazelnut Gianduja. For the eco-conscious, the OMV! vegan range promises new takes on classic eggs without the compromise.

With something for everyone, check out what’s new from Asda’s Easter range here: