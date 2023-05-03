BrewDog Distilling Co

Martin Dickie and James Watt founded BrewDog in Fraserburgh in 2007. Tired of industrially brewed beer, they started out on their own to bring some variety to the brewing landscape and have been successfully making their craft beers ever since.

To finance it, they set up the crowdfunding project 'Equity for Punks' in 2009, whereby private investors could buy shares in the company. The demand was so great that in 2020 the project entered its sixth round with Equity for Punks Tomorrow and has over 200,000 Equity Punk shareholders around the world.

With BrewDog's rapid growth, the old space eventually became too small, and the company moved to a new state-of-the-art brewery in Ellon, BrewDog's headquarters, in 2012. In addition to other breweries in Columbus, Brisbane and Berlin, the BrewDog universe now also includes over 100 bars worldwide and hotels in Scotland, England and Ohio.