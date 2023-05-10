The UK government is ditching plans to scrap thousands of retained EU laws by the end of the year.

Business & trade minister Kemi Badenoch announced on Wednesday she was removing the controversial ‘sunset clause’ of the Retained EU Law (REUL) bill which would see UK laws brought over from the EU automatically expire after December 2023.

The move follows severe criticism from across the food industry and other corporate sectors that the tight deadline posed risks to both businesses and consumers.

This was due to concerns civil servants were be unable to identify all the revelant legislation and make the necessary changes by the end of the year, meaning a potential loss of protections in key areas like food safety and trade.

Badenoch confirmed the cut-off date will be be replaced with a list of around 600 laws that will be axed by the end of the year, a severe reduction on the initial pledge to remove thousands of EU laws from the UK statute book..

Badenoch acknowledged in a statement that the deadline had created “legal uncertainty” for businesses.

”With the growing volume of [retained EU law] being identified, and the risks of legal uncertainty posed by sunsetting instruments made under EU law, it has become clear that the programme was becoming more about reducing legal risk by preserving EU laws than prioritising meaningful reform.

”That is why today I am proposing a new approach: one that will ensure ministers and officials can focus more on reforming REUL, and doing that faster.”

The amendment to the REUL bill will be officially made when it returns to Parliament for a Report Stage next Monday.

Unattainable task

The REUL bill was first introduced by former business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg as part of the Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK.

However, reports about the sheer workload faced by civil servants tasked with making changes to EU laws while protecting British firms and consumers have casted doubt on whether the deadline was realistic.

According to the government’s website, only 20% of the nearly 5,000 relevant bills had been dealt with by early May.

The business & trade department’s decision has been deemed by Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Jenny Chapman a “humiliating u-turn”.

But those across the food industry are set to welcome the move, after having called for months for the extension of the 31 December deadline to avoid uncertainty for businesses.

Just last week Logistics UK urged the government to extend the deadline so that businesses had time to prepare for any new laws.

The head of trade at the British Chambers of Commerce, William Bain, also said that a “more pragmatic approach would be greatly welcomed” as firms had already been “battered” by the pandemic, energy costs, inflation, and rising interest rates.

“Now is not the time to knock that with a hasty sunset clause across vast areas of UK regulation,” he added.

Badenoch’s statement said that the department’s focus “will be on policies that push businesses forward, increase their competitiveness in global markets and spur national growth”.

“Reforming and ending the special status of retained EU law in the UK is about making sure our laws work for the people who use them. Regulatory reform is integral to the Prime Minister’s mission to boost the UK economy; a mission that puts business, consumers, and the British public first.”