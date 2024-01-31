Online giant Amazon is funding a major expansion of London’s biggest food redistribution charity.

Amazon is helping The Felix Project scale up its operations with a new warehouse covering south London, as demand for its services soars during the cost of living crisis.

A £500,000 donation over five years will fund the rent, utilities, and the recruitment of volunteers to work alongside the warehouse team.

Amazon said it had provided more than 10 million meals to The Felix Project since 2020 through its Amazon Fresh stores and depots.

It also helps the charity to transport food donations across London every week through its pro-bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

The Felix Project delivers free, fresh surplus food weekly to those in need through more than 1,000 community organisations and primary schools. But it said with charity partners requesting more food, and more than 650 charities on the waiting list, the new 11,900 sq ft depot was critical.

It will increase storage capacity by 25%, helping The Felix Project meet increasing levels of food insecurity across London, with the charity expecting to deliver more than 35 million meals in 2024.

According to research conducted by The Felix Project late last year, one in four working parents in London regularly struggle to afford to feed their families and are having to turn to food support services as a result.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Amazon for their regular support across so many areas of our work,” said The Felix Project CEO Charlotte Hill.

“They provide us with meals, volunteers in our depots, vans and delivery drivers to redistribute food and prevent the most vulnerable from going hungry. With this additional cash donation, we’ll be able to grow our operations in south London, take organisations off our waiting list, and provide nutritious surplus food to those that need it most.”

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, added: “We’re proud to support the fantastic work The Felix Project does to fight food waste and hunger across London. Our partnership is a great example of how we work with charity partners to use Amazon’s skills and resources to support disadvantaged communities across the UK, and we look forward to working closely together in 2024 and beyond.”