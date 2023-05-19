Hellmann’s mayonnaise has become the latest high-profile victim of shrinkflation, following changes to Tesco’s ranging.

The retailer has delisted the old 800g jars of Hellmann’s Real and Light mayonnaise it used to sell at £3.60, replacing them with smaller 600g alternatives and increasing the shelf price to £3.75.

As a result, the mayonnaise inside the 600g jars is 37.8% more expensive per 100g than it was in the old 800g ones.

Research by The Grocer using Assosia data also reveals the 600g jars were last sold by Tesco in September 2020 – at a shelf price of £2.50. Now priced at £3.75, they are 50% more expensive than they used to be.

“Our Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise jars are available in four sizes to suit varying shopper preferences and needs,” a spokeswoman for the brand told The Grocer. “This includes our 600g jar, which is available alongside our 800g, 400g and 200g jars.

“Although we are currently experiencing significant increases in input costs, including the costs of the quality ingredients used to make Hellmann’s mayonnaise, we will always try to absorb as much of the cost pressure ourselves and look for savings within our own business before passing on pricing to consumers.

“The retail price and promotion of our products is always at the sole discretion of the retailer,” she added.

Tesco declined to comment.