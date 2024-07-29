Jamie Oliver is to launch a new range of frozen meals and sides into Iceland and Waitrose, The Grocer can reveal.

The first new lines will roll into Iceland stores from September, as part of the supermarket’s new Brands on Ice incubator scheme for exclusive brands. Waitrose will then begin stocking ready meals from October.

The new lines are based on some of Oliver’s existing cookbook recipes. It includes a Mighty Moussaka, from his book Comfort. A Comforting Cottage Pie and a Chicken Tikka Masala are some of the other products.

They’ll hit freezers alongside a selection of new potato and vegetable-based frozen side dishes. The potato lines include ‘The Best’ Hasselback Potatoes, an Ultimate Mash and Garlic Rosemary Potatoes. Sticky Glazed Carrots, Lemon-dressed Green Veg and Chargrilled Pesto Veg are among the new side dishes.

Oliver is also launching a 27-strong range of ambient “store cupboard” solutions, including pastes, grains and meal pouches. The products – which have been manufactured by FEI Limited and British Pepper & Spice – have been designed to accompany side dishes or existing products within a customer’s cupboard. It includes a Lentil Bolognese which is “ready in less than two minutes”.

The ready meals will be manufactured by What’s Cooking Deeside.

“My dream has always been to inspire more people to cook, but I know time and inspiration are the biggest barriers for busy people,” Oliver said.

“So me and my team have done all the hard work and cooked up a selection of delicious dishes, so all you have to do is heat and serve. For those occasional times when the to-do list is bigger than hours in the day – pick up one of my dishes, pop it in the microwave, oven or hob, and enjoy! I’ve poured all of my 25 years of experience into every recipe, offering solutions and inspiration without compromising on taste or quality.”

The new launch follows what has been a major reset of the Jamie Oliver business and its offer over the past year. The “comprehensive review” led the business to end its longstanding contract with Fiddes Payne, which had handled product development for 25 of Oliver’s lines, The Grocer reported in April.



His branded ranges – which includes microwave pouches and cooking ingredients – are stocked across the traditional big four mults.

“Jamie has always been a massive advocate of the freezer and we see this as a great opportunity to champion all the benefits of frozen foods – from minimising food waste and cleaner labels to affordability,” said Jamie Oliver Group chief commercial officer Megan Van Someren.

“This was our start point and the last 18 months have been a massive and pivotal undertaking for the business; an exciting range of new products across multiple categories, all united under the purpose of delivering vibrant, delicious and time-saving mealtime options.

“Each created to add value to the category while bringing flavour and joy to people’s freezers and cupboards. We’ve worked closely with our partners on this journey and are very proud of what we are introducing to the market.”