German biscuit maker Bahlsen has shrinkflated packs of its Choco Leibniz biscuits.

It has removed a biscuit from each of its Choco Leibniz packs – available in Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Orange Chocolate and Dark Chocolate variants – but shelf prices have remained the same in the mults.

The old 125g packs, which used to contain nine biscuits, have been swapped for 111g alternatives containing eight biscuits.

Despite the change, prices have remained at £1.85 in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, according to Assosia [12 w/e 3 June 2024].

A spokeswoman for Bahlsen confirmed the move to shrink packs when approached by The Grocer, citing soaring input costs.

“Bahlsen is a mid-sized family-owned manufacturer, and along with the entire industry has been, and continues to be, under enormous cost pressures,” she said.

“Prices for essential raw materials, such as cocoa, have risen significantly and recently reached unprecedented highs in Europe. Labour and energy costs have also been rising continuously over recent years.

“We therefore made the decision to adjust the pack weight from 125g to 111g, which is clearly labelled on pack.”

Shelf prices were at the discretion of the retailer, she added.

The Grocer has approached the retailers for comment.

It comes after Ritz recently shrunk its boxes of crackers by as much as 30%, as reported by The Grocer last month.