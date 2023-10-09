Can Makers
The Can Makers Committee gives the UK’s beverage can industry a unified voice by bringing together can manufacturers, suppliers of raw materials, and related industries.
Our mission is to proactively position and support the positive attributes and image of beverage cans through joint marketing, environmental and technical initiatives.
We also aim to represent the industry’s views and voice opinions so stakeholders understand how metal packaging contributes to the circular economy.
- Promotional Feature
Why cans are becoming the packaging of choice for UK beverages
As the UK’s beverage market continues to expand, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to hit sustainability targets and satisfy changing consumer demands – and there is one packaging medium that is thriving as a result.