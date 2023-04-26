Indulgent yoghurts and pot desserts are suffering from volume slumps. Do they have a future in the post-HFSS environment?

Britain’s leading indulgent yoghurt brand is under the cosh. Müller Corner has suffered a 9.7% slump in volumes, equating to 27.6 million fewer units through grocery tills [NIQ 52 w/e 25 February 2023].

This was despite Müller tweaking its iconic brand to comply with HFSS regulation in September – Fruit was already fully compliant, Crunch lines were reformulated – ahead of the introduction of the rules in October.

It meant the brand could continue to feature in prominent display locations that are now off limits to HFSS brands, while holding on to its indulgent associations.

But even that hasn’t saved it from decline. And the more indulgent brands in the yoghurts and pot desserts category have faced even steeper slumps. Gü is down 12% in volumes, while Cadbury pot desserts have dived 29.6% [NIQ].

“Shoppers are seeking affordable treats and pick-me-ups as budgets are tightening”

So is Britain’s appetite for indulgent yoghurts and pot desserts waning? How are suppliers adapting to the new HFSS regulations? And what are retailers doing?

So far, there’s no sign of indulgent yoghurts and desserts disappearing entirely.

Müller Corner illustrates this point. While it has declined ahead of the category – that’s down 5.2% in volume, according to NIQ – it’s still “the most penetrated brand in the adult yoghurt category”, points out Müller yoghurts & desserts head Carol Hand. And its Crunch Corner line has witnessed “significant growth” in recent months.

So, it stands to reason that Müller continues to see a future in treat lines. “Our portfolio of products is well balanced, and its versatility meets the broad spectrum of shopper needs from health to indulgence,” says Hand.

“Core everyday and luxury treat brands are continuing to perform strongly as shoppers seek affordable treats and pick-me-ups while household budgets are tightening,” she adds.

Her point is backed by Kantar client manager Eleni Foufa, who says treat lines are “winning ground again”.

That doesn’t mean yoghurt brands are simply carrying on as usual in the wake of HFSS rules, though.

Activia and Alpro owner Danone, for one, is upping its health game. The fmcg giant says 90% of its range by sales volume is now non-HFSS (though it didn’t reveal the baseline figure).

That commitment is coming through in its yoghurt lines. Most recently, Danone cut the sugar content in some of its top-selling Actimel products by up to 15%.

The work won’t stop there. George Bates, Danone head of category development for yoghurts, says the supplier will continue to “voluntarily reformulate” in this space.

“We hope that by making such commitments we are supporting retailers as they adapt to the HFSS regulations, by giving them maximum flexibility in the fixture of our products in store,” he says.

The Collective is also upping the ante. It points out 80% of its lines were non-HFSS before the rules took effect. Its dairy-free lines were the exception “due to the naturally high fat content from the coconut ingredients”, says marketing director Tor Hunt-Taylor.

The brand is now looking to rectify that with a recipe adjustment to make its dairy-free range, including products aimed at kids, non-HFSS by autumn.

“When looking at making functional claims, we always consider the big picture and ask what the trade-off is for consumers and will the overall balance be right for parents and kids,” Hunt-Taylor adds.

In a year of rampant inflation, price rises were the only thing keeping Britain’s biggest yoghurt and pot dessert brands in value growth.

Only one brand in the top 10 delivered a rise in volumes: Arla. Its value shot up by a quarter to £53.3m, driven by a 19.6% rise in unit sales. This was the result of “increased demand and availability”, says NIQ analyst Veena Venkatesan.

Arla also expanded its protein range over the past year with the launch of protein puddings.

On the flip side, the largest volume decline was seen in Cadbury pot desserts, which fell 29.6%. That equates to 37.2 million fewer units going through the tills.

Activia remains Britain’s favourite yoghurt, but its 3.7% rise in value to £165m is entirely down to price rises. Volumes have fallen 7% in the past year.

Second-placed brand Müller Corner fell more sharply, by 9.7% in volume. It was part of a lacklustre year for Müller, whose Müllerlight brand suffered a 18.2% fall in units.

Category head Carol Hand says the brand is nonetheless not overly concerned about the cost of living crisis, as shoppers continue to “seek affordable treats and pick-me-ups”.

Retailer shifts

Such reformulations will go down well with retailers, who are have been changing their approach to the yoghurt fixture in light of the HFSS rules.

Many have “consciously worked to anchor the yoghurts in the health category”, says Bates. He cites the implementation of gut health and immunity bays in 275 Sainsbury’s stores. “This has driven a strong uplift for the category, both in terms of sales and shoppers,” he adds.

That’s backed by Jon Walsh, founder of Bio&Me, which unveiled a range of prebiotic yoghurts in May 2021. He’s noticed more educational signage on health at the retailers, with a focus on the gut.

But he still reckons “there hasn’t been enough change at the fixtures” to recognise changing shopper preferences.

Walsh argues more should be done to promote health products, which he believes have an advantage in the current climate. Shoppers are increasingly seeking out more virtuous lines that “not only taste good, but do good”, Walsh says.

Kantar’s Foufa shares some of this optimism around healthier brands, despite the enduring popularity of treat lines. She believes “some of the brands already adhering to the [HFSS] legislation will see opportunities for more space and focus”.

Added benefits

Their success may depend on how they communicate those health credentials, though.

On one side of the coin, fat-free products are struggling. They have suffered volume declines of 12.9% [Kantar 52 w/e 22 January 2023], driven by the ongoing poor performance of flagship brand Müller Light. Despite its health associations, it’s slumped 18.2% in volume [NIQ] – far faster than stablemate Müller Corner.

On the flip side, active health products are outperforming the market. They’re down only 3% in volume, according to Kantar, which puts the wider category in 7.6% decline.

Perhaps the most prominent active health claim is gut health – one championed by the likes of Bio&Me. “We believe this is one of the enduring effects of the pandemic. It really made everyone sit up and take notice of gut health and their immunity,” says Walsh.

This spurred on fellow gut health brand Biotiful to announce plans to broaden its range of kefir yoghurts in February 2022. “Kefir fits the bill as it delivers on multiple benefits: naturally supporting gut health and immunity, and being a source of natural protein and calcium,” says MD Natasha Bowes.

Petits Filous is another supplier looking to capitalise on the power of active health claims. This month, it boosted the immunity credentials of its range with the addition of vitamin B6.

“Two pots of Petits Filous now deliver 18% of a child’s recommended daily intake of calcium, 33% of vitamin B6 and 54% of vitamin D,” says Ewa Moxham, head of marketing at brand owner Yoplait UK.

To a similar end, Arla has launched a protein-focused range that recently expanded to include Protein Puddings. The resulting increase in distribution and demand has played a key role in Arla’s market-beating performance, says NIQ lead consultant Veena Venkatesan.

But the appetite for such claims does carry a risk. Health-led challengers are concerned about ‘healthwashing’. “Our view is, if you want to make health claim, make 100% sure that it’s true,” says Walsh.

Yeo Valley category manager Jonathan McIver also points to the risk of less-than-legitimate health claims.

In the wake of HFSS rules, this may just be the new battleground for yoghurts.