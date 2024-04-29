Choco

Choco is a leading AI-powered platform revolutionising the food supply chain by connecting restaurateurs with suppliers. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Choco simplifies ordering processes, making them as intuitive and immediate as sending a chat message. With Choco AI for wholesalers and distributors, voicemails, SMS, emails, WhatsApp, and third-party providers orders are automatically processed into their ERP within seconds. Helping them to maximise efficiency, reduce costs, and minimise food waste.