Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. In GB, it manufactures and distributes some of the leading soft drinks brands, including Coca-ColaTM, Fanta, Monster, Schweppes, GLACÉAU Smartwater, and Costa Coffee RTD.

It is committed to being a responsible supplier, supporting healthier lifestyles and a healthier planet.

Its sugar reduction journey has seen it reduce sugar across its portfolio and now two-thirds of its volume sales come from low or no sugar soft drinks. This means that 86% of CCEP soft drinks will be HFSS compliant come October 2022[2].

CCEP has also pledged to reach net zero by 2040, all its bottles are 100% recyclable and its 500ml bottles are made with 100% rPET (excluding caps and labels).

