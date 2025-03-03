Collinson International

Collinson International is a global, privately owned company dedicated to helping the world travel with ease and confidence. We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport experience programme. Today, we provide travellers with access to over 1,700 airport lounges and travel experiences in 725 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining to gaming – that help elevate every journey into something special.